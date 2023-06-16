Mzansi rapper Nadia Nakai has shared that she frequently loses her bank cards and driver's license

The Dangerous hitmaker tweeted that it's frustrating having to visit bank branches almost all the time

Mzansi online users reacted to Nadia Nakai's post by sharing valuable tips on how to keep her bank cards and driver's licence safe

Nadia Nakai may seem like she's got her life under control as she has achieved many things that many people can only dream about. However, the star recently revealed that she also fails to keep some important items in check.

On Twitter, Nadia penned that she lost her bank cards and driver's licence countless times. The Dangerous hitmaker tweeted:

"I really be losing my Bank cards and Drivers License every 6 months! This is getting stupid now… the bank must think I’m crazy. ‍♀️ and As for my license, that thing better turn up soon! Cos I’m NOT going to the TD."

Mzansi shares advice with Nadia Nakai

As bank card information is important at a time when cybercrime is common, Mzansi shared some of the tips they learned after going through the same thing.

@Gomzasa said:

"I recommend having your bank cards on your phone, and if you need to draw money, use cashless withdrawals on the app. I haven't been to the branch in ages."

@Buccwe_Mvuleni shared:

"I don't carry bank cards anymore. All cards are in my apple pay, and as for my license, that's a conversation for another day."

@KamoHlalele posted:

"Go to the traffic department in Waterfall. They will sort your issue quickly."

@Queen81409335 replied:

"It's better to leave the licence in your car unless you are using different vehicles. As for your cards, I can't help because I also lose mine."

@PgtheAwesome commented:

"I used to be the like that too. Apple Pay is where it’s at."

Mzansi comforts Nadia Nakai after opening up about missing AKA

It seems like peeps have been camping on Nadia's Twitter timeline as the post about losing bank cards came after she got candid about missing AKA. According to IOL, AKA was assassinated in Durban's Florda Road in February 2023.

Months after Supa Mega's passing, Nadia tweeted that there are things about AKA that some people would never understand.

"His Little chuckle is what I miss. Not a lot of people know that one. I’ll never hear that one in an interview. "

In tweets, netizens comforted Nadia and told her to stay strong.

