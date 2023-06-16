Nadia Nakai has once again opened up about her relationship with the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

Bragga revealed AKA would at times be taken aback that he was kissing Nadia, the same way she would be in disbelief too

Their love might have come as a shock for a few people, but they became one of Mzansi's IT couples

Nadia Nakai reminisced about the late AKA and shared how their love took them aback. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai has once more reflected on her relationship with the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Bragga, as fans affectionately know her, said they were both taken aback.

Nadia admits she never thought she would date AKA

Taking to her timeline, Bragga shared that she and her late boyfriend would oftentimes be in disbelief that they were together.

Admitting that their relationship came as a surprise, Bragga said life could sometimes be very unpredictable.

In one tweet, Nadia :

"Who knew Bragga and Mega, wow! Hectic!"

In response to her initial tweet, she said:

"He used to be like, “Yo, I can’t believe I’m kissing Bragga! And I’d have times where I’m like, Mega is laying on my Chest!!! Yoh! Life can Suprise you! Who would’ve thought? Hectic!"

Nadia's followers also express their shock of their relationship, and comfort the rapper

Fans blame the interview they had on The Braai Show With AKA, saying that is when they started gaining feeling for each other.

@IamthabangK said:

"Hahaha, I knew that there was something my Goat was gonna do, Damm you were so fine and beautiful on that show, I also would have snatched you how Mega did. The screen showed us how suitable you are together."

@bashin_okza said:

"That braai show interview. My guess is that's where you two started seeing each other in a different light."

@ValentineSue1 said:

"Your love story was beautiful. You will be okey nunu."

@Taonga_NSW said:

"I did to be honest. It was a wild thought never thought it would come to pass."

@SupaMega4Life said:

"We were shocked...but you soon became our favorite love story."

Nadia Nakai remembers AKA 4 months after his untimely death

According to The Guardian, It has been four months since the rapper got killed in Durban alongside his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

Fans of the rapper comforted Nadia, and they all remembered him under her tweet.

Nadia Nakai gushes over AKA on episode 1 of Young, Famous and African

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai first let the world know of her relationship with AKA on the first episode of Young, Famous and African Season 2.

In the episode, Nadia expressed her happiness at finding love, and she also gushed about AKA saying he was a manly man.

