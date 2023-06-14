Manando hitmaker Emtee has levelled more accusations against Nicole Chinsamy after filing for divorce

The rapper said Nicole was never in love with him but chased his opulent lifestyle, and he has proof

Emtee's heated post divided Mzansi as some people told him to stop speaking ill of his baby mama while others wanted him to expose Nicole

Emtee's divorce feud with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, is ongoing, and wild accusations have been made.

Mzansi has advised Emtee to stop dragging his ex-wife Nicole Chinsamy after saying she never loved him. Image: @emteethehustla

On Twitter, the Roll Up rapper unleashed all his anger in a post saying that Nicole is dragging his name through the mud because she wants him to fund her lifestyle.

According to Sunday World, Nicole recently accused Emtee of drug abuse and still maintained that he abused her despite withdrawing the assault case.

Emtee didn't appreciate the accusations, and he blasted Nicole in a tweet, saying:

"When I start to produce receipts. Bank statements and proof that actually this person just wants money kusazonyiwa There was never love to begin with."

Mzansi split by Emtee's claims about Nicole Chinsamy

While Emtee's fans were worried that the Twitter rant would ruin his music career, other online users wanted him to drop more juicy revelations about Nicole.

@KGenius247 said:

"There was never love mfanagithi. That person is old enough to be your aunt. She was supposed to be the elder here."

@piddytheblaq shared:

"Logan is one of my favourite tracks. The way you spoke about her, I legit thought you had a real one "

@Shayi_Mamba posted:

"Walking away is the best solution when dealing with a bitter ex, especially since you are famous. Next week they will discuss something else because you did not give them the attention they were hoping for."

@wandilenyembe_ replied:

"I think you should just mize all these talks and keep pushing."

@MegaHive024 commented:

"Respect the mother of your children, King!"

@lineomoeti1 wrote:

"Let him cook."

@Ineverlikedyouh added:

"Expose her. Playing nice won’t help you."

Emtee says Nicole Chinsamy didn't contribute financially to their relationship

As Emtee continues to top trends following taking jabs at Nicole, Briefly News earlier reported that he claimed Nicole never bought him anything.

The rapper was responding to the earlier mentioned Sunday World report. Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, added that if the news publication wanted the whole story, they should have asked her about the money she stole from him.

The wild accusation sent Mzansi into a frenzy, and peeps advised Emtee to take legal action.

Nota Baloyi goes off at Emtee in social media rant

In related news, Briefly News reported that controversial South African music executive, Nota Baloyi, took to Twitter to express his views on Emtee.

In a tweet, Baloyi accused Emtee of exploiting his children for sympathy, claiming that he abandoned his daughter and older sons.

