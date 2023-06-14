Emtee has asked Boity Thulo for a song collaboration after she announced she's back to making music again

Thulo agreed, and the Manando rapper responded on Twitter, hinting that he's ready to hit the studio with her

Mzansi said they couldn't wait for Boity and Emtee's upcoming track to hit music streaming services

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Boity Thulo and Emtee's fans might be in for a treat after their faves revealed that they are more than willing to work with each other.

Boity Thulo and Emtee's fans are over the moon after they hinted they would be working on a song collaboration. Image: @emteethehustla and @boity

Source: Instagram

Emtee wants to collaborate with Boity

It all started when the Roll Up hitmaker tagged Boity on Twitter, asking for a song feature. This is after The South African reported that Boity is back in the music game and has teased her new track on her social media.

As peeps went wild because they couldn't wait for the Wuz Dat? hitmaker's 16 bars, Emtee was also among the crowd and begged for a song collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Responding to the tweet, Boity said she's game and waiting for Emteee to make the first move.

"I’m ready when you are, G. "

Emtee says he's ready to hit the studio with Boity Thulo

The Manando rapper quote tweeted Boity's response, saying he's prepared to work on fire music with her.

Mzansi approves of Boity Thulo and Emtee's potential song collaboration

It seems like peeps have been hungry for a song collaboration between the rappers, as they couldn't keep calm in the comments.

Netizens said Boity and Emtee's rap skills are fire, and having a joint song means the collaboration will definitely live up to their high expectations.

@Nthabelenmopedi said:

"I can't wait!"

@iara_katjivive shared:

"I'm here for it. That’s my rap queen "

@Madibeng_Chris posted:

"This is an underrated collaboration, but I know it will be fire. Good luck!"

@KiliNakhane replied:

"It's gonna be sweet ❤️"

@Emihle_Skoti commented"

"I’d love to see this happen."

@Itstezzy2 also said:

"We are ready."

@gaggedyougood added:

"Oh, this would eat "

Prince Kaybee set to mark birthday with Music Theory album release, Mzansi excited: "I cannot wait"

In other news, Briefly News reported that South African music sensation, Prince Kaybee, has sent fans into a frenzy with his recent tweet.

The artist announced that he is set to release a full album on his birthday, 15 June, marking the beginning of what he calls "Prince Kaybee week".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News