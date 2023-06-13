South African rapper Emtee opened up about the drugs he is currently on and used to indulge in the past

This comes after his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy accused the artist of assault and using drugs

Emtee said his drug use has never been a secret in a heated tweet aimed at one of the media houses

Emtee said his drug use is not a secret.

Source: Instagram

Emtee is owning his truth even though his estranged wife and mother of two children, Nicole Chinsamy, made damning allegations against him.

Emtee says he smokes and used to drink lean

Nicole recently said that the Roll Up hitmaker used to physically assault her and is a regular drug abuser.

After the news made headlines Emtee confirmed some of his wife's claims in a heated tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon.

"Bombshell yokunuka. Who doesn’t know I smoke, I use to sip lean. Manje?"

Nicole Chinsamy makes GBV allegations against Emtee

Nicole reportedly made the claims when she opened an assault case against the rapper at the Midrand police station.

She complained about Emtee invading her privacy but did not specify in her statement the kind of drugs Emtee uses.

South Africans discuss Emtee's admission of using drugs

@Blessed74530558 stated:

"And that's not the only thing you using and we all know that."

@Moshe_Meso posted:

"Sip lean, bro tryna minimise the badness out of it. Lemme guess you used to inhale some fairy dust as well."

@SimthoBiyela tweeted:

"Women are out there trying to destroy men's reputations when things get sour in their relationship. "

@KZengwah98 said:

"This is why, You're the GOAT."

@_RealBruce added:

"Use to? Ey okay I hear you HUSTLER."

@JuniorMosothoa3 posted:

"This is why you’re my favourite SA rapper ❤️you’re real."

@ZimChockie commented:

"Love it, own your truth King.❤️"

