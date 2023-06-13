Prince Kaybee's announcement of his upcoming album release on his birthday has generated immense excitement among fans, with social media abuzz with anticipation

Fans are eagerly awaiting the drop of Music Theory and expressing their enthusiasm for Prince Kaybee's unique sound

The artist's tweet has reignited the passion of fans, with many expressing their excitement and eagerly counting down the remaining nights until the release

Prince Kaybee will celebrate his birthday by dropping his album 'Music Theory'. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

South African music sensation, Prince Kaybee, has sent fans into a frenzy with his recent tweet.

Prince Kaybee is set to release his 6th album

The artist announced that he is set to release a full album on his birthday, 15 June, marking the beginning of what he calls "Prince Kaybee week".

Excitement fills the air as fans eagerly await the drop of this highly anticipated album, titled Music Theory. With his signature sound and captivating beats, Prince Kaybee never fails to impress.

On his Twitter page, Prince Kaybee said:

"It's Prince Kaybee week. Full album dropping on my Birthday 15 June. Can’t wait for you guys to tell me what you think about the music. Two more nights of sleep to Music Theory❤️"

Mzansi expressed excitement over Kaybee's upcoming release

As the countdown continues, fans are buzzing with anticipation, ready to immerse themselves in the musical brilliance that awaits them.

@BothoLekwapa said:

"My will to live has suddenly been revived. #15June"

@Rennay_21 said:

"I cannot wait to hear the whole album. Amaphiko Ezono and Inkumbulo already have me in a chokehold ❤️ #MusicTheory"

@Lweendo23 said:

"The only week that matters is if we’re being fr!"

@LUBHA1K said:

"Let's go I know there's a hit song I'll love."

@Mr_Raditshipi said:

"I'm sure it's amazing "

@MrFinalTouch2 said:

"I definitely can't wait "

Source: Briefly News