Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela headed to Brazil for Netflix's Global Fan Event

Phil feels honoured and humbled to be awarded the opportunity to mingle with Netflix stars while representing Africa

The event will be live-streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel on 17 June in São Paulo

Phil Mphela will attend Netflix's Global Fan Event taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, on 17 March. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Popular Twitter blogger Phil Mphela will represent Africa at the Netflix Global Fan Event in Brazil.

Phil shared that he was left honoured and humbled by this invitation, as it is a big deal for him and his career.

Mphela heads over to Brazil for some work and a little bit of fun

Through his Twitter page, @PhilMphela, he announced that the event will be live-streamed on 17 June in São Paulo on Netflix's YouTube channel.

#KgopoloReports goes international. Heading to Brazil for some fun and work. I will be reporting LIVE from the @Netflix #Tudum Global Fan event. So honoured and humbled to be representing Africa and excited to share all the info I gather there with you."

In the clip, Mphela said he arrived in Brazil a week before the event, giving him enough time to gather all the necessary information.

According to Phil, some celebrities invited to the event include the entire cast from Wednesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the cast from Queen Charlotte.

"It's going to be so much fun, I am very excited to share the experience with you guys."

Fans congratulate Phil for making international waves

Phil's followers have congratulated him as he headed on an epic one-week journey:

@MrsLiveLife said:

"Enjoy!! Safe travels."

@Tumi_MissLekay said:

"Exciting news. Congratulations to you, and May you have the time of your life and enjoy doing what you do best."

@kanyiTP shared:

"Congratulations Phil, well deserved. Can't wait to be served with all spotted."

@vuyelwachabs said:

"Enjoy! Have fun, make memories, and meet amazing people. Stay blessed."

@Malb_Mkh_ said:

"Let’s go!!! Proud of you, man."

@Beauty_freckled said:

"Congratulations Phil Have fun."

@PitsiAfrica said:

"Lovely looking forward to the content, what a befitting collaboration."

@its_le_si added:

"Congratulations! I can’t wait to see your international content!"

