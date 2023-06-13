Prince Kaybee has opened up about the anxiety he is feeling after announcing that his new album Music Theory will be released on 15 June

The Banomoya hitmaker penned on Twitter that he fears his fans' honest reactions to his new music

Mzansi comforted Prince Kaybee, saying it's normal to experience anxiety when someone is taking the next step in their career

Prince Kaybee is feeling the pressure after dropping the release date for his next full album, Music Theory.

Prince Kaybee has candidly spoken about the anxiety that comes with dropping a new album, Image: @princekaybee_sa

According to Kaya 959, Kaybee stunned his fans when he announced that they should expect his new album to hit the music streaming services on his birthday, 15 June.

However, it seems like the announcement has brought unwanted stress for Prince Kaybee.

Prince Kaybee says he is anxious about dropping Music Theory

The musician, who has been teasing his new body of work after leaving Universal Music, opened up about the anxiety he's feeling.

Kaybee tweeted that releasing a new album is always stressful because he is worried about his fans' reactions to the new music.

"The anxiety that comes with spending endless hours on music then after the drop someone says “ai this is trash” The pits "

Prince Kaybee's fans calm him down

Music lovers said it's impossible for the Club Controller hitmaker to make flop songs. Some reassured Prince Kaybee that they also get anxious when facing a turning point in their respective careers.

@KatMos95 said:

"You've never made trash music, dawg. You and trash can't be in the same sentence."

@Skwazie_M shared:

"You have to believe in yourself, man. Not everyone will like your craft."

@andisaoscar posted:

"Just tell them to go studio and produce their own hit song."

@elNino9drogba11 replied:

"Well, whoever spits out the word "trash" is a pit resident. Two more days to go as we wait. #Music_Theory"

@MaxforAfrica commented:

"But it's the same thing with most ventures, including entrepreneurship. The anxiety and the impostor syndrome that follows a failure are the pits."

Prince Kaybee blasts fans criticising his new music

Although Prince Kaybee's Music Theory has not yet been released, Mzansi has weighed in on the tracks that have been dropped.

When the musician uploaded a snippet of his song Oh Boy featuring Starr, fans criticised the track. According to netizens, Simmy would have done a better job than Starr because the beat suits her voice.

Prince Kaybee didn't entertain the naysayers and blasted them in a viral tweet.

This back-and-forth between the star and his fans happened after he expressed his views on the topic of recycling artists in the music industry.

Prince Kaybee promotes sixth studio album Music Theory, appreciates love shown by fans: "My people missed me"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee was left in awe over the love he received from his supporters while on an album promotion tour.

Sharing a clip from the moment fans rushed to ask for pictures, Prince Kaybee noted how they had missed him on the streets.

