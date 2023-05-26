Prince Kaybee has shared his thoughts on the negative impact that recycling artist has on the South African music industry

The Gugulethu hitmaker said featuring people with stable careers means there won't be opportunities for up-and-coming artists

Fans weighed into the post and said he should lead by example and feature new artists on his album

Prince Kaybee is all about creating opportunities for struggling artists who are still trying to make it in the industry.

The star recently took to his Twitter page to speak out against recycling artists.

Prince Kaybee calls for equality in the SA music industry

Prince Kaybee is always looking out for upcoming artists. According to IOL, he recently took to his social media pages to drop some pearls of wisdom.

The star noted that working with the same artists over and over again means there won't be opportunities for musicians who are still trying to make it in the industry.

He called on those artists who have stable careers to do the right thing and release music with young artists so the industry continues to grow. He tweeted:

"We can’t grow the industry if we keep recycling artists. When you release new music it must come with new artists.

"The same people who want the industry open will tell you to go feature someone that already has a stable career, it makes zero sense."

Prince Kaybee's followers share mixed reactions to star's tweet

Prince Kaybee sparked a heated debate with his post about recycling artists. People said he should lead by example and work with upcoming artists.

@Maureen_Murai said:

"Who are you featuring on the new album?"

@Uncle_JZee said:

"Also, you can't grow the industry if you spend 2 months in the studio working on the album. More than 5 tracks in 2 months is crazy. No wonder music doesn't last nowadays!"

@Faku_Fab added:

"I think it depends on what you want to achieve from the single, ep or album you are releasing. Almost the same on the view you have about signing or not signing a major deal."

