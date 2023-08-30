Siya Metane, aka Slikour, recently gave veteran rapper and producer Amu his flowers following a hip hop 50th anniversary celebration

Slikour spoke about Amu's impact on South African hip hop and how he inspired him from a young age

Metane also called Amunishn his idol and a hip hop icon, saluting him for his contribution to the genre

Slikour says Amu is the embodiment of hip hop and honoured his legacy at Hennessy's hip hop 50 event. Images: siyametane

Source: Instagram

Slikour recently gave OG rapper and producer Amukhelani Tshwane, aka Amunishin, his flowers for being instrumental in pushing the culture forward.

The Slikour On Life founder spoke highly of Amu, referring to him as the epitome of hip hop. Slikour reminisced about the earlier days of SA hip hop while celebrating the genre's 50th year at an event hosted by Hennessy.

Slikour praises Amu

It's always lovely to see OG's show love to one another and Slikour showed just how much he values The Principal. Slikour was blown away by Amu's set at the Hennessy hip hop 50 celebration and wanted to give him his flowers.

In a recent post, Metane mentioned Amu's love-hate relationship with hip hop while highlighting the rapper's contributions to the genre in South Africa.

"A long time ago J-Sec was the centre of Joburg hip hop and the name that was most popular was Amunishin."

Amu began his career in the 1990s when Johannesburg's Le Club was the place to be. Slikour referenced the legendary club and the culture of hip hop that blossomed from the establishment.

"The legend of how they dictated and intimidated 'wack' mcs at once popular hip hop club Le Club either made you love or hate him and his crew."

SA hip hop gives Amunishin his flowers

In response to Slikour's post, hip hop lovers honoured Amu and showed love to the veteran rapper and producer:

amu_the_principal responded:

"F#@* you fam... trying to make get all emotional on these here socials. But you know it's been love since day one... Skwatta been fam... Thanks Maxaka!"

stogie_t said:

"Great to see him get his moment."

djswitchsa responded:

"He hammered it, took us back to Le Club."

pennylebyane commented:

"Amunishin!"

moozlie posted:

"Blessed!"

pdoto_sa added:

"Legends."

illythehost responded:

"His set still in my mind... he got all the OGs dancing on the floor lol, such a beautiful moment."

touchline_truth commented:

"We’re grateful for everything, big bro. God bless you forever."

dezmocinky said:

"Bless Bless, 1 Love to The Principal."

jaystash1996 posted:

"I fully agree. Amu, you know the love and respect I have for you, bro. You will forever be an icon to many of us."

Mzansi celebrates hip hop's 50th

Briefly News recently shared Nasty C and Cassper's intention to celebrate 50 years of hip hop through their upcoming tour.

The publication also revealed how Sizwe Dlomo started a hip hop debate between two rap icons on social media.

Slikour mentioned how Amu's hate for hip hop stems from rappers not being able to make money from it. In today's age, emcees can live off their raps and build lucrative careers, unlike in recent years. Hip hop has truly come a long way.

Source: Briefly News