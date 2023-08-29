Somizi Mhlongo recently revealed that he is single again after being dumped by his unknown new boyfriend

The Idols SA judge shared a short clip on his social media pages and explained that he was dumped via SMS

Somizi's comments section was filled with hilarious comments from the star's fans and followers

Somizi has rejoined the single people's club again after being dumped by her man. The larger-than-life star announced the news of his new relationship status on social media.

Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that his new boyfriend dumped him. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi's new man dumps him

Living the Dream With Somizi star Somizi Mhlongo is nursing heartbreak after being dumped by his new man. The star whose love life has been kept under wraps following his messy divorce from Mohale Motaung shared the news of his breakup on his Instagram page.

Sharing a short clip, the larger-than-life media personality said he was dumped via SMS by the unidentified boo. This comes barely two months after unconfirmed reports that he was dumped by his rumoured finance Pholoso Mohlala who reconciled with his baby mama. Somizi wrote:

"Guys I just got dumped via SMS."

Somizi's fans react to news of his breakup

SomG's fans did not disappoint with their comments. Many shared hilarious comments to the news of the star being dumped.

@the_admirable_view said:

"Call AskAMan tomorrow we will advise you "

@hononothobekile wrote:

"Welcome to Singleton... Lapho ave usuzowabona ama couples a happy ngathi benzela wena, uthi ujika ikhona naba bakotelene"

@truly_vikki added:

"It doesn't count. We declare it null and void!!! "

@hlelowenkosi_milazi noted:

"It’s giving Musa Khawula “I need a drink” "

@mpumimlambo commented:

"That’s why you didn’t fetch your headphones? You were trying to save your relationship "

