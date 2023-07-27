It is reported that Somizi Mhlongo and his rumoured bae Pholoso Mohlala have broken up

The speculated cause of their break up is that Pholoso Mohlala went back to an old flame, the mother of his child

Their romance was strong, to the point where they were planning on getting married and even moving in together

Another relationship bites the dust!

It is said that Pholoso and Somizi were set to walk down the aisle in September 2022. Image: @somizi, @pholoso_mohlala

Source: Instagram

Pholoso and Somizi call it quits, romance ended months ago

According to Sunday World, Somizi Mhlongo and businessman Pholoso Mohlala have ended things.

Apparently, Mohlala went back to his baby mama, who needed a shoulder to cry on when her mother passed away.

The news publication stated:

“He left Somizi around that time and started to focus more on his relationship with her.”

Somizi and Mohlala allegedly met when the said baby mama was pregnant.

Mohala posted his baby on social media.

Somizi hints at a romance, even announced that he would be walking down the aisle before his 50th birthday

Somizi Mhlongo turned 50 years old in 2022, and to mark his milestone, he announced that he would get married.

According to the grapevine, he paid Lobola for Pholoso on 19 March 2022.

“I want to get married at 50. The first time was a rehearsal.”

The Masked Singer investigator even showed off his engagement ring on social media.

Somizi Mhlongo posted on Instagram a DM he received from the publication where he was asked for comment.

Somizi denies dating Pholoso, says the man is married

In a previous report by Briefly News, Somizi slammed reports that he and Mohala are a couple.

He said Pholoso is married and that the reports are ruining his relationships.

“There’s a story about me that I am getting married and a wedding is in plan, and I’ve paid 1.5 million for lobola to Pholoso. I don’t have an issue with that because I'm used to people writing sh*t about me. They only got one thing right, I know Pholosho. Pholosho is married, he’s got a wife who’s pregnant, and we are just friends.”

