Popular reality television star Somizi Mhlongo is alleged to be in love with a new man, and he is willing to pull out all stops for him

According to various media reports, the Idols SA judge moved on from estranged husband Mohale Motaung with Youtuber Lasizwe's ex-lover Pholoso Mohlala

The larger than life media personality is reportedly going to host Mohlala's 26th birthday, and Mzansi has shared mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Living The Dream with Somizi star Somizi Mhlongo allegedly is in love and will stop at nothing to show the world that he is taken.

Somizi is set to host his alleged lover's birthday party, fans are amazed by the celebs' age difference. Image: @somizi and @pholoso_mohlala

Source: Instagram

Somizi is reportedly in a romantic relationship with actor and media personality Pholoso Mohlala who used to date YouTuber Lasizwe. According to media reports, the TV presenter is even engaged to marry Mohlala.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reported that the star is scheduled to host his new bae Pholoso Mohlala's 26th birthday. He wrote:

"Somizi Mhlongo (49) is hosting his new fiancé's birthday celebration. Pholoso Mohlala is celebrating his 26th birthday."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

ZAlebs reports that the high-end event is dubbed 'Dinner With the stars'. Fans were taken aback by the huge age difference between the alleged lovers. They took to the comments section of Khawula's post with comments.

@lwandleduma79 noted:

"It's always occurred when an old man married to a young woman, it's more occurred when an old woman married to a young man but this is beyond occurred coz it's ..... Aih futhi cut cut."

@Bruno_Rams14 commented:

"Isn't Somizi's daughter 30yrs old? I know age is just a number but he's young enough to be his son."

Siv Ngesi slam Somizi Mhlongo’s fans for trolling Mohale Motaung after LTDWS premier: “Hands off Mohale”

Still on Somizi's love life, Briefly News previously reported that fans finally heard Somizi's side of the story, thanks to his reality television show Living The Dream With Somizi, which premiered recently.

Somizi got candid about what led to his and Mohale's breakup. The famous socialite told his bestie Vusi Nova that their marriage was marred with controversies and he did not enjoy their boring sex life.

Fans were impressed by how Somizi opened up about his relationship failure right at the beginning of the show. Many mopped the floor with Mohale for not putting in an effort to meet Somizi halfway in their marriage.

Source: Briefly News