Popular media personality Siv Ngesi has headed to social media to call out peeps dragging actor media personality Mohale Motaung

Mohale trended on Twitter after the release of his estranged husband Somizi's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi

Following the release of the season, peeps were glad they got to hear Somizi's side of the story and others called out Mohale for using Somizi

Fans finally heard Somizi's side of the story, thanks to his reality television show Living The Dream With Somizi, which premiered recently.

Siv Ngesi has come to Mohale's defence after Somizi's fans trolled him on social media. Image: @somizi, @mohale_77 and @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Somizi got candid about what led to his and Mohale's breakup. The famous socialite told his bestie Vusi Nova that their marriage was marred with controversies and he did not enjoy their boring sex life.

Fans were impressed by how Somizi opened up about his relationship failure right at the beginning of the show. Many mopped the floor with Mohale for not putting in an effort to meet Somizi halfway in their marriage.

@Rise_Mororiseng wrote:

"Anyway, we all knew that Mohale was not into it bathong we said it and yall said we are jealous."

However, Siv Ngesi has come out to defend Mohale Motaung. The star slammed trolls who were dragging the actor, TimesLIVE reports. He said social media users need to back off from talking about Mohale. He wrote:

"Hands off Mohale Motaung."

Fans flocked to his comments section to share that he should let Somizi share his side of the story.

@coconutThug added:

"Mohale told his story on low budget with a voice note 2MB of data but somizi is doing it the Somgaga way with a TV show, parties etc with the whole country watching, so stop saying there is another side of the story asikho the a voice note was it."

@uPeace_ added:

"The only problem I have with that show is that Mohale has to relive the divorce, the bullying and the noise around him just when he had found peace in his life. As his friends, we are also emotionally tired to see all these things around him."

Source: Briefly News