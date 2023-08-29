A man in South Africa was left frustrated after his puppy, Lucas, decided to chew on his slippers

In the funny TikTok video, the man can be seen and heard reprimanding his unbothered dog, which is likely teething

Many South Africans reacted to the viral video with funny comments, while others defended the poor pup

New puppies are a joy to have around but can also be a handful. They're full of energy and curiosity and love to chew on everything.

In a TikTok video, a man reprimanded his puppy after it took a bite out of his shoe. Image: @blvq_secret

Source: TikTok

Man annoyed with dog chewing on his shoes

One man was left frustrated after his puppy, Lucas, decided to chew on his slippers.

Puppies tend to need to chew to keep their jaws strong and their teeth clean. If they don't have anything appropriate to chew on, they may turn to shoes or other household items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video posted on TikTok by @blvq_secret shows the man reprimanding the dog as he tells it that he won't be preparing food for it since it wants to chew on his shoes. He even refers to it as "won'tumgodoyi" (a term used to describe a scruffy township dog) out of irritation.

The dog, however, can be seen lying on the floor, unbothered by its owner's tantrum.

Watch the funny video below:

University Animal Care advises pet owners to provide their puppies with teething toys to chew and to choose toys that can be filled with cool water or frozen to soothe the pup's gums.

South Africans amused by annoyed man's rant

The man's rant amused Mzansi netizens as they responded with funny commentary poking fun at him and his dog's behaviour.

Elihledladla replied:

"Justice for uMadlicathulo Mgodoyi."

Thobeka Mpilo commented:

"One day lenja iyothi 'Fuseg awuhlukane nami'."

Snakho Mathenjwa replied:

"Yaze yavelelwa inja."

Amahle mathibela commented:

"Their bond is unbreakableuzothatha zonke icathulo azidle zonke."

Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chaukesaid:

"Kanti kwenziwani ngempela lapho?!!"

Lindamadalamatsha responded:

"Ayimameli lengane."

Boociciweighlasau said:

"Lenja izomthuka one day."

Mzansi reacts to video of woman buying Woolies meat for her dog

In another story, Briefly News reported that as a pet owner, you have many responsibilities to care for your pet. Your dog's health and well-being should be your top priorities.

A woman had some South African peeps feeling poor after sharing what she feeds her dog to ensure he gets all the nutrition he requires.

A video posted on TikTok by @xenarottie shows a woman preparing pet meat purchased from Woolworths Food. The woman added vegetables to the meat before cooking it in a pan and served it with kibble. She explains that she serves the kibble and protein separately because she doesn't want food wastage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News