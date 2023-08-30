A video of two massive male carpet pythons fighting each other has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows how the smaller male python lost the battle and fell to the ground

The clip of the snakes left netizens feeling uneasy as they responded with comments indicating how they would avoid visiting Australia

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Social media users were left with the chills after a video of two massive male carpet pythons wrestling each other went viral.

A video captured two carpet pythons wrestling each other. Image: @sunnycoastsnakecatchers

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows carpet pythons battling it out

The video posted on TikTok by Australian snake catcher Stuart McKenzie (@sunnycoastsnakecatchers) shows the two snakes hanging from the roof of a house as they fight each other.

Although both are large in size, the smaller male python lost the battle and can be seen falling to the ground as his stronger opponent continues to slither back up into the roof.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

According to Animalia, Morelia spilota, commonly referred to as the carpet python, is a large snake of the family Pythonidae found in Australia, New Guinea (Indonesia and Papua New Guinea), Bismarck Archipelago, and the northern Solomon Islands.

According to Stuart, it is breeding season in the area, and the snakes were found by builders working to remove the roof of the house. He also added that he went to the premises to assist if any more snakes were found.

Fighting snakes leave people creeped out

Netizens were left stressed by the snake footage and responded with comments indicating how they would avoid visiting Australia.

Mthobisi_linda reacted:

"Ngingathutha same day."

Aguer N asked:

"Is Australia raining snakes these days or what?"

Catpuccino replied:

"Every day I’m further convinced that Australia isn’t a real place."

T responded:

"It’s official, I’m never going to Australia."

Mmesi Nthatsi replied:

"You could never pay me to live in Australia."

Carol commented:

"I was in Australia for 6 weeks a while back. It was so cold and people were saying it's spring!! I had no time for snakes. I was fighting for my life."

Auziaichilotiiuzi commented:

"How could you live there peacefully, knowing there could be a snake under your bed every night."

19-foot python wrestles with man and loses

In more snake news, Briefly News previously reported that a man wrestled a python almost 6 meters long to the ground in a brawl that would send shivers down anyone afraid of snakes.

The man's match with the gigantic snake almost ended in tears as, as some pointed, it tried wrapping itself around him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News