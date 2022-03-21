A young woman’s horse riding adventure took a sharp curve, and it was all caught on a video shared online

The viral clip shows her excited about being on a steed before it abruptly takes off beyond her control

She gets entangled on the washing line before she falls to the ground, and Mzansi online users were left in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

What was supposed to be a fun adventure did not end well for a young lady who decided to go horse riding on her uncle’s horse.

A video of the awkward event was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter recently.

A South African woman's horse-riding experience did not go well. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the high-spirited lady is seen on the horse as she brags about it for her viewers. She proceeds to share that she will name it “Anele” before losing control of the horse. The hoofed mammal bolts ahead as the lady screams uncontrollably and asks her uncle for assistance. She gets caught in the washing line before she falls to the ground.

“It didn't end well for sisters,” the tweet was captioned.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

One can only imagine the back pain she must have felt after that fall. Several South African online users said it was her noise that frightened the horse, while others simply found the video funny as they responded with banter and humour.

@Gogo_Mahlasela said:

“Ayi chayangi kahle.”

@nonyana_mabefo commented:

“She's lucky it didn't kick her after she fell.”

@AggieR01 replied:

“She was too noisy le ena man, ai. She scared the poor horse.”

@SmellSour reacted:

“She gave it a fright with that noise she made.”

@ManRichD wrote:

“Wentani Anele and who's gonna fix the washing line.”

@RONIN_JimNjAcK responded:

“Even Xhosa horses can't be trusted.”

South African man looks for finance for a horse as high fuel price makes Mzansi explores other options

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that one Twitter user asked FNB's vehicle finance arm if they offered assistance with borrowing money for a horse. The person with the handle VendaVendor even enquired about the interest rate and period term. The tweet came in response to South Africans dealing with fuel costs of over R21 per litre.

The joke caught the attention of tweeps, who reacted with laughter to the post and offered advice for pet insurance. Data from the Central Energy Fund showed that another increase in the fuel price was expected in April as the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted the world.

South Africans are somehow always able to make light of serious situations. We can find the humour even when we're dealing with topics like the high fuel price. One Twitter user made a tongue-in-cheek comment and asked WesBank, a vehicle finance company if they could finance a horse, VendaVendor says.

Source: Briefly News