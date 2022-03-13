The fuel price has increased significantly in the last few months and one South African is enquiring what the terms and interest rate would be to finance a a horse in order to sort out his transport needs

Tweeps responded to the post on Twitter and advised to man to also obtain insurance quotes and to perhaps consider vehicle finance firms in Lesotho

The price of both grades of petrol rose by R1,46 at the beginning of March, while diesel has increased by R1,44 as South African motorists, felt the pinch with 95-grade petrol costing R21,60 per litre and a litre of diesel costing R19,55 per litre

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One Twitter user asked FNB's vehicle finance arm if they offered assistance with borrowing money for a horse. The person, with the handle VendaVendor, even enquired about interest rate and period term. The tweet came in response to South Africans dealing with fuel costs of over R21 per litre.

The joke caught the attention of tweeps who reacted with laughter to the post and offered advice for pet insurance. Data from the Central Energy Fund showed that another increase to the fuel price was expected in April as the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted the world.

Horsepower could be a better option to get around now that fuel costs over R22 per litre in South Africa, Mzansi says. Image: Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africans are somehow always able to make light of serious situations. We're able to find the humour even when we're dealing with topics like the high fuel price. One Twitter user made a tongue-in-cheek comment and asked WesBank, a vehicle finance company, if they could finance a horse, VendaVendor says.

The user, VendaVendor, seemingly made the comment in response to the high fuel price South Africans currently face. At the beginning of March, fuel prices increased by an average of 7% to break the R21 per litre mark, BusinessTech reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

This is how Mzansi reacted to the tweet:

Luthando said:

"Try Wesbank Lesotho."

Uswidathi said:

"Jesus used a donkey, I think I need to evaluate that strategy."

Venda Vendor replied:

"At least here we’ll get horsepower"

Siyabonga N said:

"I told you that you’re a legend."

Shudufhadzo said:

"coask"

Spicechailatte said:

"Dont forget to also get insurance quotes. Just now you find your horse is gone when you come back from buying groceries."

Sfezile said:

"Damn I need to follow u."

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: Here are 10 tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports.

It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far. With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By making several adjustments to our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News