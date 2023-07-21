A video of two large black mambas intertwined with each other outside a home in Queensburgh has gone viral

According to KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans, the snakes fought for a good 15 minutes over a female mate

The larger of the snakes measured over 2.6m, and Evans said this kind of behaviour was normal as winter is mating season for snakes

Residents of a home in Escombe, Queensburgh, got a nasty scare after witnessing two male black mambas wrestling each other right outside their bedroom window.

Two mambas were captured wrestling each other over a female mate in Queensburgh. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Viral video shows snakes fighting each other

A video posted on Facebook shows the spectacular snake sighting that snake enthusiasts could wish for as two massive black mambas were intertwined, viciously wrestling over a female.

The residents called snake catcher Duncan Slabbert, who rushed over to assist with the potentially dangerous situation.

"The mambas fought for the 15 minutes or so that it took Duncan to get there. Duncan was incredibly fortunate enough to watch them continue wrestling for another 15-20 minutes.

"I've been lucky to witness male combat in mambas a few times, but never for more than a few seconds," shared KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans in a Facebook post.

Skilled snake rescuer explains why mambas display such behaviour

The snake rescuer told Briefly News that this kind of male mamba combat happens every winter.

"I get at least one call every winter for such sightings, sometimes more. Winter is mating season for mambas. This winter has been my quietest by far, in terms of mambas and all snakes in general. I'm not sure why," explained Evans, adding that mambas do not bite or poison each other. They wrestle till one surrenders.

As to be expected, the residents weren't too happy to have the mambas in the garden. Duncan skillfully caught both. Fortunately, the mambas were exhausted after the battle

The larger mamba was just over 2.6m, and the other was just over 2.5m, with the larger one being nearly 300g heavier.

19-foot python wrestles with man and loses

In more snake news, Briefly News previously reported that a man wrestled a python almost 6 meters long to the ground in a brawl that would send shivers down anyone afraid of snakes.

The man's match with the gigantic snake almost ended in tears as, at some point, it tried wrapping itself around him.

@gladesboys recorded the man trying to take the giant snake on his own. The video shows the man trying to grab the python by its tail. He struggles with it for a moment, and it suddenly lunges at him with its mouth open.

