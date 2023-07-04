A battle for who gets the chick between two snakes had the country feeling differently about the altercation

The two male black mambas were seen wrapped around each other trying to pin one another in order to score

After they were caught, some enjoyed the altercation while others found it terrifying

Two male black mambas tearing each other apart over a female black mamba sent chills down netizens' spines, while others found the whole battle fascinating!

The snakes were at each other's necks, much to the horror of the residents of the yard they were wrestling in.

Although the two fighters were caught and released, South Africans are worried that the family has not seen the last of the snakes yet.

Black Mambas at each other's throats

The video was posted by snake rescuer Nick Evans, and on the post he shares the story behind the black mambas' fighting.

According to Nick, snake fighting is common at this time of the month due to it being mating season.

In the post, Nick explained that the resident was peering out of their window in Queensburgh, KwaZulu-Natal when they caught sight of the very dangerous-looking snakes.

The snake fight lasted for all of 15 minutes before they called another snake catcher, Duncan Slabbert.

Slabbert and the homeowners watched the snakes fight for another 20 minutes before Slabbert separated them and relieved the homeowners of the fiercesome fight.

Nick was called to catch the snake, but unfortunately could not make it.

Evans also revealed that when male black mambas fight, they usually wrestle until one surrenders, and do not bite each other.

He also revealed that both mambas were over 2.5 metres tall.

South Africans had mixed reactions to the snake fight.

Snake fight enjoyed by some, scaring others

Some enjoyed it and others were terrified that the black mambas might return for their dame.

Keshika Maharaj said that she felt butterflies in her stomach.

"I don't know if it's over the jealousy of two men fighting over the female or the horror of just gazing out my window and finding this sight."

Kugan Pather pointed out that the video made him weak at the knees.

"I had several cold shivers rush through me and now I need to sit down."

Carolina van Heerden, on the other hand, was riveted by the sight of the slithery snakes fighting.

"What a magnificent video. I really enjoyed it and was pinned to my phone!"

Donna Cordaro, who also enjoyed the snake fight, said that she is considering inking herself with a black mamba.

"This is a magnificent snake. I absolutely love it. My next tattoo."

Katherine Oberholzer found the whole fight humorous and pointless.

"All that fighting over a female only to be picked up and put in another area to find another chick to fight over! Tiring job being a male black mamba."

