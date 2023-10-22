A South African domestic worker saved an innocent life at a pool despite not being a swimmer. Thuli Phongolo's body was under SA's scrutiny after performing on stage as a DJ. The Springboks' quarter-final Rugby World Cup 2023 allegedly had Mama Joy spending thousands in one night.

The RWC 2023 has been all the rave as one fan was stressed out during a match in the most hilarious way. Anyone who wondered what it could have cost to have a lavish stay in France to support the Bokke got their answer thanks to the DA member Renald Gouws who came for Mama Joy.

1. Bokke fan desperate for win against France

One TikTok video shows a rugby fan who was so engrossed in a match he started speaking Afrikaans. The agent named Kabelo was hyping up the team through his TV.

Online users were surprised to hear him speak the Dutch-based language. Many people were in tears as he suddenly switched to Afrikaans.

2. Mama Joy allegedly racks up R10k bill for RWC 2023

Mama Joy, a woman popular for being a sports lover, went to France for the Springboks. A post by Renaldo Gowus points out she was staying at a hotel for R10k per night. He shared the post in hopes of pricing she was using taxpayer's money to travel.

Online users accused DA's Renaldo of targeting Mama Joy based on race. Many were unhappy with his effort to find out where she was staying and the cost.

3. Domestic worker risks life for boss's child

A housekeeper went beyond the call of duty by jumping into a pool to save a child even though she could not swim. The grateful employer posted a video of pulling the kid out of the pool.

Her heroic act touched South Africans. Mbali Nhlapo spoke to Briefly News and gave the domestic worker her flowers for the rescue.

4. Vendor disciplines 3 dogs

A man selling brooms in the street was a target for untamed street dogs. a TikTok video shows the moment he drove them off with confidence.

Online users were amused after seeing the seller use the broom to swat at the dogs, scaring them with expertise. Viewers applauded the man for being fearless against the pack.

5. Thuli Phongolo body sparks BBL rumours

Up-and-coming DJ Thuli Phongolo was performing on stage with Slenda Da Dancing DJ (2 Faced). The pair got lots of attention, but Thuli's ample bottom had many speculating she did the notorious BBL procedure.

Fans of Thuli lamented that the budding musician has always had a stunning body. Many compared her new look to Cyan Boujee, who admitted to getting a BBL.

