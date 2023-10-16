Thuli Phongolo is trending on social media for her dance moves, but some users have noticed a change in her body, fueling rumours that she underwent a BBL

A viral video of her dancing alongside Slenda Da Dancing DJ has led to speculations about her altered appearance

Social media users have mixed reactions, with some supporting her decision while others express concern about the changes to her once perfect hourglass figure

Thuli Phongolo is trending for her dance moves on social media. Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that her body has changed, fuelling the rumours that the former Generations: The Legacy star went under the knife and got some work done.

Thuli Phongolo’s viral video has sparked BBL rumours on social media. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo's viral video fuels BBL rumours

Thuli Phongolo is one of the hottest trending topics in Mzansi after her videos alongside Slenda Da Dancing DJ went viral online. Although many are focusing on the star's dance moves, others are commenting about her body.

A video of the star shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @tseepati had many people suggesting that she had a BBL because her behind looked a bit different from what people are used to. The caption of the post read:

"Why did Thuli go for BBL ake happy ,she had the best booty before now is not make sure."

Mzansi weigh in on Thuli Phongolo's alleged BBL

Social media users have reacted to the rumours that the popular actress and DJ had some work done. Some supported her decision, others said Thuli should stop getting surgeries because she is ruining her perfect hourglass figure.

@Anele8681779069 said:

"She will end up looking like Cyan"

@Sli_Simelane wrote:

"Ukuthanda izinto It’s sad coz now her body isn’t as nice as it was"

@Lovelinessmona noted:

"This BBL is not for everyone. Thuli had the best body before."

