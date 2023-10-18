One man is determined to achieve an unbelievable feat using his passion for long-distance running

The athlete is determined to run across African countries and all the way to Europe for a wholesome cause after starting in South Africa

Many people were amazed by the man who decided to embark on a journey that will take time to complete

An ambitious long-distance runner hopes to do good by running across continents to reach Europe. The determined man is on day 68 of his trip after setting off from Cape Town.

A TikTok video shows a man running from Cape Town to London, arriving in Zimbabwe after two months. Image: @deoruns

Source: TikTok

The man aiming to become the first person to do the long run across Africa and beyond received over 10 000 likes. The athlete wants to run over 12 000 kilometres for the sake of fighting against injustice close to his heart.

Man runs from Cape Town to Zimbabwe

@deoruns posted that he plans on running from Cape Town to London. In the video, a man is running through Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. He's already gone through Botswana and said he was doing the run to stand against racial injustice.

Watch the video below:

Athlete and mazes netizens

Many people applauded the man's gruelling running effort. Many people admitted that they would not be able to do the same.

RusuveroNautoro said:

"Which London you talking about? There's short cut from South Africa to London?"

Saads joked:

"Take your ex back or run. Me."

Ziyanda Dhlamini wrote:

"This is so incredible for you! But personally I would’ve passed out after the 1km."

Ri asked:

"Bro, the ocean? Or you're swimming across...?

Amanda Tito added:

"Why are you running? Personal goal? Or raising money? Good luck, stay safe!"

Deo · Creator answered:

"The journey is to tell the story and history of human migration. My overall mission is Running for Justice to fight against racial injustice."

