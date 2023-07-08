One woman wanted to showcase her personal training services to the public, and she did it in a big way

She shared a video demonstrating some of the intense workout moves she incorporates into her routine, leaving viewers in awe

The video of her workout gained significant attention, as people were curious to see her fitness regimen

The woman's workout routine was seen as intimidating by some. She posted a video on TikTok showcasing her dedication and hard work during exercise.

A TikTok video shows a woman going hard in a work out video to how what she is capable of. Image: @xlethu_flexers

Source: TikTok

Many viewers were impressed by her strength, and the video received 4,000 likes. Hundreds of comments poured in from people who were fascinated by her exercise regimen.

Women's complicated fitness routine gets thousand of TikTok views

The woman @xlethu_flexers wanted to emphasize that she offers personal and group training, even workout sessions for pregnant women or anyone looking to improve their fitness levels. Her TikTok video served as an example of the workouts she can provide, featuring activities like tire lifting and weighted burpees.

South African women blown away by trainer's dedication displayed in workout video

People enjoy watching others' gym routines, and this particular video caught their interest due to the intensity of the workout.

Mukona said:

"Some workouts are not necessary."

thamibuthelezi230 joked:

"Is there a serious war coming that I'm not aware of?"

Sanny Shoahle laughed:

"When she started rolling I said 'norh'."

Khethiwe wondered:

"What are you guys training for kanti?"

Yanda_B had jokes:

"Guys please. Tell us if we are in danger so we all try and be ready."

tash_shibu commented:

"Nna this lady inspires me,the intensity, the dedication, the strength, aiii shem Mina I love every video you make."

