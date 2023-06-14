A gym bro posted a TikTok video of himself doing muscle-ups

Astonished onlookers admired the man as he literally flexed his muscles

Social media users were more concerned by his caption, where he claimed to be an earthquake survivor

A Gym bro performed a crazy muscle-up routine to celebrate surviving the Gauteng earthquake. Image: Nkululeko Makhanya

Source: TikTok

A TikTok fitness vlogger posted a video of himself doing impressive acrobatic moves on a cable crossover machine.

He pulled himself over and above the machine's pull-up bars and did fancy tricks as a few gym goers stared in fascination at his fitness strength.

Gym bro posts TikTok video doing advanced callisthenics muscle-ups

His movement is called a muscle-up, one of the most challenging street workout exercises, but he took it to another level when he touched the top of the bar with his foot and clapped his hands behind his back while in mid-air.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to TikTok fitness vlogger's street workouts in the gym

Though Mzansi TikTok is fascinated by @nkululekomakhaya's seemingly dangerous stunt, the post's caption had them cracking up:

"Hi, my name is Nkululeko Makhaya and I'm an earthquake survivor."

He was referring to the Gauteng earthquake that shook the province recently.

Read the comments below:

Bee_m said he could survive anything:

"Wena you'll survive all kinds of earthquakes, doesn't matter the magnitude."

ngontsha30 said she survived without his fancy tricks:

"I survived the earthquake by just being a couch potato, so all this fancy air running ayimsizanga."

Ntombooo joked:

"More like you are the earthquake."

Akhobabe thought he was Spiderman:

"You mean unguSpiderman."

"Nkanyezi was perplexed:

"Oh my word Amazing."

KhanyiM thought he was training for war:

"Training to be a stunt man or to defend Ukraine?"

Source: Briefly News