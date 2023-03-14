A man shared a fitness challenge on Twitter where he completed a series of planks and hand movements before propelling himself up and dared others to try it

The challenge received mixed reactions from netizens, with some mocking the man for his height while others praised his endurance

The challenge is not for amateurs but encourages pushing oneself to their limits and not letting anything hold them back from achieving their goals

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A little but strongman dishes out a new fitness challenge. @MckCarlo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Though he might be tiny, he is mighty strong. A man shared his fitness challenge in a Twitter post where he dares people to repeat after him. First, by dropping to the ground, planking, doing random hand movements, then propelling yourself up - and repeat with increments.

The strong man completes the challenge, but will you?

The reps in the video are certainly not for amateurs, but never let anyone talk you out of pushing yourself to the limits. You can watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens had mixed reactions to the challenge and even clowned the man a bit

Look, for anyone who clowned this man for his height, ask yourself one thing: Can you do what he did? If not, keep it moving. If anything, his endurance is a lesson not to let anything hold you back from achieving your goals.

Here is what some people had to say:

@TiffanyAmara said:

"Haibo he’s even flying !"

@Motheo__xx said:

"Yho, at first I thought he was giving choreo instructions for a TickTok dance "

@Ms_Everythin asked:

"What were are they supposed to be training for again?"

@Jamesrsa_ said:

"Sorry sir, but I don't get the point of doing this...is it boredom? Isn't there anything better to do with your muscles?"

Tanzanian school kids TikTok Kilimanjaro challenge

If you are looking for a lighter challenge, Briefly News reported on Tanzanian students who took on the popular Kilimanjaro dance challenge and placed themselves in the hat with some of the best, going viral with over 1 million views.

@dayanlameck added:

"Land of Kilimanjaro I love my country"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News