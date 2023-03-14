Several internet users have expressed outrage over a video of a gifted young guy showcasing his faultless makeup on social media

He admitted that ladies who cannot wear makeup like him make him feel grief, not males who criticise him for wearing makeup

While some encouraged him to express his displeasure, many disagreed in the comments sections.

A video of a talented young man showing off his excellent makeup skills in a video on social media has erupted a massive stir from scores of online users.

The young man said he is upset when women who cannot apply cosmetics like him are disparaged, not when men do.

Man hits hard at his critics

He claimed that such women's criticisms hurt him because they cannot change their appearances through makeup to win hearts.

Reactions as man shows off flawless facial makeup to spite jealous ladies. Photo credit: iloveghana.

The footage of the young man addressing his audience while showing off his flawless face sparked reactions from netizens. Many were unhappy with him.

Watch the clip below:

How netizens reacted to video of the man with makeup

Cece_icecream10031 posted:

"Hmm? You said what? The ones that go to the ends of the earth to look like me amaze me, but I also think I'm competing with them. Please! You HAVE to wear makeup to look like me. But I'm a natural beauty. Please. Go sit down somewhere!"

Trapiskvng said:

"This is very uncomfortable to watch."

Nipseyy reacted:

"You got talent, Buh. The earrings are too much eeei ."

Akua_kyei commented:

"Preach. It is jealousy for me."

Only_1_naana commented:

"Yeah, his makeup is better than mine, so ima shut up and keep scrolling y'all waiting for y'all breath lol do you, Sir lol do you."

