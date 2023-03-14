Anyone who has been through puberty knows the awful pain of facial scaring thanks to acne

TikTokker Lorna Zenani turned her insecurity into triumph when she posted her skin glow-up transformation

The change took just eight months, and Mzansi was singing her praises, with many asking for tips

"When I get my skin right, it's over for you girlies." That's what we imagine Lorna Zenani thought as she made the first part of her now-viral video. And boy, did the TikTokker keep her promise.

A TikTokker's glow-up had Mzansi asking for skin advice. Image: @lazenani Source: TikTok

In the first part of the post, the stunning young lady shows users her acne-ridden back, chest and face, but after eight months, Lorna had no pimple or spot anywhere on her glowing silhouette.

In a comment on TikTok, Lorna revealed her secret, stating:

"To those who are wondering what I used, I've been taking Oratane and using it with pure soap, aqueous cream and Dermopal sunscreen".

1.5 million people have viewed the video and it seems Netizans can't get enough

With 1.5 million views on TikTok, the shock and amazement over Lorna's transformation could be felt nationwide. The good thing is people seem to be taking her advice seriously.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi wants Lorna's glow-up secrets

People in the comments could not believe the TikTokkers change, and many would like similar results.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@nunuberries.b wanted the plug:

"Where do you guys get the Oratane skin treatment?"

@chikaaa_003 wanted more tips:

"Hey love, I'm also using oratane, the acne on my back is gone. What did you use to get rid of the scaring and marks?"

@thandekathomo shared her love for the products:

"I struggled with severe acne, Oratane really save my life. It has been 10 years now acne free."

@siphahle_g wanted to see the whole process:

"Can you please take us through the eight months to see the process of it working please, if you dont mind ❤️"

@itseezy6 was full of praise:

"Beautiful result’s, congratulations."

