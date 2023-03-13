Weight loss is no easy task, and doing it in just 90 days is an even more impressive

TikTokker Karabelo Moeti showed with perseverance anything is possible in her post about her 90-day transformation

Commenters wanted to know her secret, even commenting that she seemed to be ageing in reverse.

Anyone on a body transformation journey knows it can be one of the hardest challenges. But TikTokker Karabelo Moeti proved just what happens if you persevere.

A woman's 90-Day transformation has Mzansi feeling inspired to start their own. Image: @thee_fit_k Source: TikTok

The TikTok post captioned, "Give me three months: 90-day rule," shows Karabelo's incredible body transformation. The fantastic woman did what it takes many years to accomplish in less than half a year.

There is no denying that her new look is amazing. Even more remarkable is the short time she took to accomplish it.

Watch the video here:

TikTok wants Karabelo to spill the tea on her secrets

Mzansi was stunned by Karabelo's new look; some even requested advice from the fitness influencer.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@ladyleii wanted the results without the effort:

"How do I achieve the 90d ay rule? But like excluding the eating healthy part and the excercising part."

@samantharutendoo wanted her secrets:

"Girl how?"

@anriprinsloogroenewald was inspired:

"Have the same swim suit in black and also on my journey. Can't wait to have amazing results like you!!! Such an inspiration, wow!"

@lalina_izulu was amazed at the transformation:

"You look 10 years younger!! Well done!"

@refilwemmogapi decided this was what she needed:

"This is the sign I’ve been looking for."

These women are proving that the glow-up is not age specific.

Source: Briefly News