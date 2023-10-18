A young man in South Africa started working as a software engineer, and he is very satisfied with his new well-paid job

The professional showed people what he was able to afford after getting paid for his labour the first time

Many people were amazed by how much the software engineer was able to buy things to upgrade his life with a single paycheck

One creator on TikTok was open about his spending for a month. The young man was grateful for his software engineering job in South Africa.

A software engineer in South Africa showed people what he bought after getting paid for the first time. Image

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shows that the software engineer can afford many things with his salary. Many people commented on the video, where he showed off News Balance sneakers and other brands.

Man detailing first salary purchases gets 300k views

A newly employed software engineer, @johns_paul, posted a video of what he chose to do with his first salary. The clip showed that he moved into a new apartment and bought new furniture.

The engineer also splurged on luxuries such as the Issey Miyake fragrance, New Balance 2002R sneakers worth R2 999 and more.

SA envies man's engineering job

Seeing the first salary purchases made some wonder if they chose the best degree. Others who are studying software engineering were motivated.

00000 said:

"Did you at least leave R20 for Albany lmao."

swaespace commented:

"How much did you get paid ?"

Uhcaitlin added:

"That’s a lot of salary you have there."

Playlist Merchant wrote:

"Let me study for my exams, I want this life."

tash fantasised:

"When I am rich the signs will be there as well."

V lamented:

"I studied the wrong degree."

Dylan.Destro was encouraged:

"Yeah let me go finish my assignment."

TikTok users fascinated by lifestyle content

People like to see others prosper in life. One woman went viral after showing people her shopping on a 6 figure salary.

