20-Year-Old With 6-Figure Income Spends Over R5k in 1 Day, TikTok Video Has SA Peeps’ Jaws Dropping
- A woman on TikTok who is 20 years old told viewers her income and then took them on a day of shopping
- The young lady made a viral vlog showing people exactly how much she spent after buying some items and getting a manicure
- Online users were fascinated and enjoyed seeing the woman's lifestyle and were curious about her job
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
A lady on TikTok was a viral hit after showing people details about her finances. The creator went viral after she spent thousands of rands in one day.
People were fascinated by the video on the high earner. Online users were also in disbelief over how much the woman earns.
20-year-old shows 1 day of shopping
@meron.getaa posted a video of a day in her life. In the video, the young lady went shopping and did her nails. She spent more than R5,000 in a day.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Watch the video:
South Africans floored by woman's spending
Online users were curious to know what the woman does that is a high-earning job. Other people were raving that she got a good bargain on her nails.
user9544968984 said:
"As a 20 year old? Kanti where do y’all get these jobs."
Sarah-Lee Hifitikeko wrote:
"20? 6 figures? Am I a potato?"
Kayise M commented:
"I'd be madd the entire week. imali engaka."
Emm was in awe:
"6 figures ke million neh?"
b_rivers was floored:
"Skincare for more than R2K?"
SA woman's soft life goes TikTok viral
A woman went viral after showing people what she does for a living. Many people were envious of her life abroad.
"R10,5 million ko Capitec": Mzansi questions woman flexing lavish lifestyle
Briefly News previously reported that one woman caused a stir on social media with her point-of-view video alleging to be President Cyril Ramaphosa's daughter.
She @jia.leo put up a video on TikTok where she flaunts her fancy stuff, including an iPhone and a Porsche.
The lady didn't stop there; she also shared some WhatsApp messages with her supposed dad.
But what got everyone talking was a screenshot she shared, showing a massive R10,800,500.30 in her Capitec savings account.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News