A woman on TikTok who is 20 years old told viewers her income and then took them on a day of shopping

The young lady made a viral vlog showing people exactly how much she spent after buying some items and getting a manicure

Online users were fascinated and enjoyed seeing the woman's lifestyle and were curious about her job

A lady on TikTok was a viral hit after showing people details about her finances. The creator went viral after she spent thousands of rands in one day.

A TikTok video shows a 20-year-old who earns a million, and she showed people her expenses in a day. Image: @meron.getaa

People were fascinated by the video on the high earner. Online users were also in disbelief over how much the woman earns.

20-year-old shows 1 day of shopping

@meron.getaa posted a video of a day in her life. In the video, the young lady went shopping and did her nails. She spent more than R5,000 in a day.

Watch the video:

South Africans floored by woman's spending

Online users were curious to know what the woman does that is a high-earning job. Other people were raving that she got a good bargain on her nails.

user9544968984 said:

"As a 20 year old? Kanti where do y’all get these jobs."

Sarah-Lee Hifitikeko wrote:

"20? 6 figures? Am I a potato?"

Kayise M commented:

"I'd be madd the entire week. imali engaka."

Emm was in awe:

"6 figures ke million neh?"

b_rivers was floored:

"Skincare for more than R2K?"

