A video of a man realising that he hasn't spent any of last month's salary has gone viral online

The footage shows the data scientist having the moment of realisation just a few days before his next salary payout

Many netizens pointed out how fortunate he was while other ladies didn't hesitate to leave him flirty comments

Like every other country in the world, South Africa has a working population that drives its economy. Qualified adults work in various fields and industries, white and blue-collar. Some professions have higher salaries than others.

One Mzansi gent doesn't have the stress of trying to make ends meet before his next payday. Image: @ultimate_dr_molawa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One South African was smart in revealing that he makes a good living after sharing that he hasn't even touched his salary from May - and we're currently at the of June.

Man remembers he hasn't touched last month's salary

In a video, @ultimate_dr_molawa posted a video of himself looking at a computer screen before a sudden moment of realisation.

He captioned the video:

"I just remembered that I haven't touched my May salary and I'm getting paid in a few days again. I'm in shock."

@ultimate_dr_molawa who is a data scientist by profession is among the very fortunate South Africans who don't need to worry much about stretching their rands to make it from one payday to another.

What do data scientists do?

Data scientists are professionals who are skilled at extracting meaningful information from and interpreting data, which involves both statistical and machine learning tools and techniques, as well as human understanding, Simplilearn states.

According to Indeed, the average salary for a Data Scientist is R 677 140 per year in South Africa.

Netizens respond to the video

Many netizens were amazed by the man's post, pointing out how blessed he was to be in a position where didn't need to worry about money. Other ladies left flirtatious comments on the post.

Goitsemang Mokwa reacted:

"Motho kwena ."

Area51_Infinity commented:

"uyisicefe uyezwa."

Bugg replied:

"I have feelings for you."

Nonhlanhla Mnisi said:

"What a weird way to propose… but yes ."

Nokukhanya Khanyo Dlamini commented:

"Umuntu asho nje kucace uma ethakatha.... because how?!?!?"

mpumy said:

"Hhayi bo ubusisekile angifuni ukungasho."

Nqobile Nhlumayo commented:

"Ngicela ungizame ngo 100 Randi wokugibela ngiqede isonto."

Nobuhle replied:

"Ngicela ungithengele isinkwa ngaze ngalamba bandla e Res."

