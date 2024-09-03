A woman from the University of Cape Town opened up on TikTok about the things she wished she knew about varsity life

In the video, the hun listed all the items and the clip went viral on social media, gathering loads of views

People could relate to the hun as they rushed to the comments to share their own experiences

One young lady got candid about life in university in a video that has gone viral on social media.

A woman shared things she wished she had known before going to university. Image: @hope_mudau

Source: TikTok

UCT student lists things she wished she knew before going to uni

Uni life is not always easy, and this hun has proved that. The babe shared her experiences in a video detailing things she wished to know before attending university.

Hope Mudau told her followers that it does not matter whether you were an A+ student in high school but at university; you can quickly "fail." She went on to say that she was often told during orientation that there was a "high chance you will fail" at uni.

" You have three to four years to explore Cape Town. Don't try to do it in a year; your results won't reflect where you stay," she said in her video.

Hope went on to warn people about the different churches that approach students on campus to join by saying:

"Know your Bible, or you'll find yourself in a cult by just being too kind and accepting."

Lastly, she advised students to make friends in their field to help them cope; otherwise, they would suffer alone.

Click here to watch the clip.

SA reacts to student's video

The clip generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments. People expressed their thoughts in the comments.

Autocorrect could relate:

"That’s not a UCT thing but uni in general, duh."

Tshepison added:

"Too real."

Mbali_vaas commented:

"Number four is scary."

QueenKaren was impressed:

"Good advice."

Nika shared:

"The cult part is way too real."

