"Stop Wasting Your Precious Years": USA Woman Warns Ladies to Stay Single in Their 20s
- A lady advised women to stay single in their 20s until they were in their 30s, and peeps were left with mixed reactions
- In the video, the hun listed reasons why ladies should stay single, and it gained tremendous traction online
- The clip sparked reactions from netizens who flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts
A young babe dished out a few words of wisdom for the huns, and the video caused a massive buzz on social media.
Woman warns ladies to stay single in their 20s
One stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @sephorastar advised women to stay single in their 20s and focus on their careers.
The woman went on to say that once a lady is in their 30s, they feel "comfortable and are "financially independent," and they should go ahead and start dating.
"You will be reaching a bracket of men that you would never have access to if you are in your 20s and you are not where you opposed to be financially."
@sephorastar also expressed that there are "fewer games" to be played as you have already reached your"peak" and, therefore, one would connect with men who have already reached their "peak" too and are ready to settle down, according to the babe.
"You will not struggle financially, and you will not need a man, and if they are not doing things according to your standard, you can walk away free," she added.
While taking to her TikTo caption, she called out women by simply saying:
"Stop wasting your precious years to men in your 20s."
Watch the video below:
Netizens chime in the comments
The online community had mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section to voice out their opinions on the matter, saying:
Siah Sibah said:
"She has a point, but this life thing is different for everyone."
Lehlogonolo added:
"But I walk away even when I'm not financially there. I don't attach my value to money."
Aye, Tech girlie commented:
"Facts catch flights, not feelings."
Zuri wrote:
"This is true."
Spence shared:
"Get married early and start a family in your 20s."
27-year-old SA woman shares why she is grateful to be childfree in a video
Briefly News previously reported that a lady raved about being child-free on social media. She shared a video on TikTok, which sparked a conversion among netizens.
A 27-year-old woman uploaded a video of herself dancing and celebrating being child-free. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @jessiemags, said she is grateful for not having kids because she does not have to worry about "dirty diapers."
Source: Briefly News
