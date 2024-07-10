27-Year-Old SA Woman Shares Why Grateful to be Childfree, Video Sparks Frenzy in Mzansi
- A lady took to social media to share why she is grateful to be childfree at 27 years of age
- In the TikTok footage, she listed the reasons why she enjoyed being childfree, and the clip gained a massive attraction online
- The online community reacted to the hun's video as they flocked to the comments section expressing their thoughts
One lady raved about being child-free on social media. She shared a video on TikTok, which sparked a conversion among netizens.
Woman shares she's grateful to be childfree at 27
A 27-year-old woman uploaded a video of herself dancing and celebrating being child-free. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @jessiemags, said she is grateful for not having kids because she does not have to worry about "dirty diapers."
She also expressed that she always has groceries and no need to bother about school fees. She shared that she always has money. @jessiemags also said no noise, no stress.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The TikTok video captured the attention of many people online, causing a huge reaction among social media users.
Watch the video below:
People react to the lady's revelation
Online users responded to the woman's video with mixed reactions, flooding the comments section to express their thoughts.
Bree said:
"Enjoy wena, motherhood is tough; people are just pretending. Kids are draining."
Fufu expressed:
"Love my kids, but I miss the child-free life. Enjoy that phase, it is pure bliss."
Remo’s Mom shared:
"I’m 27, have 1 daughter (3 years old), but I can say I’m still enjoying my life. It gets better as they grow, honestly."
Neema wrote:
"32 and happy yoh! I can’t imagine being responsible for someone. I’m also okay with the possibility of never having any as well."
Nonkululeko Mchunu commented:
"Enjoy. I'm also enjoying being a mother at 27."
komiki cracked a joke, saying:
"The problem is that I'm always broke even though I don't have a baby."
Woman celebrates child-free life at 45 after purposeful decision at 29
Briefly News previously reported that a woman has been trending for making the bold decision not to pro-create but to enjoy life to the fullest.
Dominique Baker's decision to forgo parenthood at a relatively young age has led her down a path of fulfilment and freedom. She uploaded a video showing that she was consciously choosing not to have children, and she has been able to focus on her personal growth, career, and other aspirations. Now, at 45, she celebrates her choice and the life she has built for herself.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za