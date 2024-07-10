A lady took to social media to share why she is grateful to be childfree at 27 years of age

In the TikTok footage, she listed the reasons why she enjoyed being childfree, and the clip gained a massive attraction online

The online community reacted to the hun's video as they flocked to the comments section expressing their thoughts

One lady raved about being child-free on social media. She shared a video on TikTok, which sparked a conversion among netizens.

A lady expressed how she was grateful for being child-free in a TikTok video. Image: @jessiemags

Source: TikTok

Woman shares she's grateful to be childfree at 27

A 27-year-old woman uploaded a video of herself dancing and celebrating being child-free. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @jessiemags, said she is grateful for not having kids because she does not have to worry about "dirty diapers."

She also expressed that she always has groceries and no need to bother about school fees. She shared that she always has money. @jessiemags also said no noise, no stress.

The TikTok video captured the attention of many people online, causing a huge reaction among social media users.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lady's revelation

Online users responded to the woman's video with mixed reactions, flooding the comments section to express their thoughts.

Bree said:

"Enjoy wena, motherhood is tough; people are just pretending. Kids are draining."

Fufu expressed:

"Love my kids, but I miss the child-free life. Enjoy that phase, it is pure bliss."

Remo’s Mom shared:

"I’m 27, have 1 daughter (3 years old), but I can say I’m still enjoying my life. It gets better as they grow, honestly."

Neema wrote:

"32 and happy yoh! I can’t imagine being responsible for someone. I’m also okay with the possibility of never having any as well."

Nonkululeko Mchunu commented:

"Enjoy. I'm also enjoying being a mother at 27."

komiki cracked a joke, saying:

"The problem is that I'm always broke even though I don't have a baby."

Woman celebrates child-free life at 45 after purposeful decision at 29

Briefly News previously reported that a woman has been trending for making the bold decision not to pro-create but to enjoy life to the fullest.

Dominique Baker's decision to forgo parenthood at a relatively young age has led her down a path of fulfilment and freedom. She uploaded a video showing that she was consciously choosing not to have children, and she has been able to focus on her personal growth, career, and other aspirations. Now, at 45, she celebrates her choice and the life she has built for herself.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News