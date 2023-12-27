A young woman poured her heart out in a post, sharing that she is single and without a child at the age of 28

Twitter user @IamMbali_M is saddened by the fact that she believes a man and child are not in God's plans

People quickly let the young lady know that she still has time and that she needs to relax and trust the process

Unfortunately, romance is not what it used to be. The dream of the white picket fence is of the past, and many young women are not even interested in the primitive "dream". However, this one babe is, and she is distorted that at the age of 28, she is single and without a child.

This young lady had people tripping over the fact that she is stressed about being single and without a child at the age of 28. Image: @IamMbali_M

Source: Twitter

Times have changed, and it is no longer most women dream of getting married and having children, and this is definitely impacting negatively on those who still long for this.

Young babe shares heartbreak on Twitter

Twitter user @IamMbali_M shared a post in which she poured out her heartache over being single and without a child at the age of 28. The babe now feels that it is not in God's plan, and she is struggling to accept it.

“It breaks my heart that at the age of 28, I’ve got no child, I can barely find love that’s secure, I don’t even think at my big age I know how it feels to be loved; however, I’m so grateful for Gods’ favour & pray that he gives me the strength to accept what isn’t meant for me.”

People told the young woman to relax

The general consensus in the comments section was that the woman should relax; she is still very young, and her time will come.

Read some of the comments:

@blythlie showed support:

“It’s coming, and it’ll be glorious when it’s getting to you, hang in there ”

@Seba_S_M said:

“Girl, you’re only 28. Maybe God doesn’t think you are ready yet. You still have forever to meet a man who will love God, and you will create a beautiful family. You are only 28.”

@BbwMaturity dropped facts:

“There are 21-30-year-old women who got kids from deadbeat men who are regretting opening their legs to such vermin. Be thankful you’re not statistical evidence. Your time will come. Better time.”

@Neo08756796 was shook:

“28??? Awumcinci for uthetha lento You're still young enough to experience love multiple times before settling down”

