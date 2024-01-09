An LLB student revealed in a TikTok video how her life at uni was as a first-year student at the University of Pretoria

The lovely young woman said she spent most of her time alone as it was challenging to make friends at varsity

Social media users flooded her comment section as they shared their sentiments

A young woman has garnered attention and support from all corners of Mzansi after she took to social media to share her story as a first-year law student at the University of Pretoria.

A young woman at the University of Pretoria shares her experiences as a first-year law student in a TikTok video. Image: @tshepisomabasoo

Student talks about up and down moments as first-year LLB student

TikTok user @tshepisomabasoo shared a video montage of her journey while highlighting her ups and downs as a first-year law student. The stunner revealed in her clip that she was super excited when she first received her student card as it was a surreal moment for her.

As the clip continues, @tshepisomabasoo takes us through her orientation day, where she mentions how nervous she was but thankful to the university for making it easy for them to find venues. She also showcased her time in class, her studying method and where she enjoys spending her time studying.

The law student expressed that although her first year was not bad, it was, however, challenging to make friends at varsity, and that is when she realised just how hard it can be to make friends.

“Let’s talk about the loneliness. I was always alone, luckily res was close so I went to my room between classes. But on the day I had to be on campus, and I sat alone, that’s when I actually realised that it’s hard making friends in varsity."

@Tshepisomabasoo said when she was stressed and not feeling her best self, her dad would come and take her out for lunch. She also revealed that she could not study without sweets, and when the academic pressure kicked in, @tshepisomabasoo went and got herself food and she would be fine afterwards.

The video ends with revealing her marks, passing with seven distinctions.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to her video

The student’s story has inspired many as they took to her comment section, sharing their experiences as first-year students. Many acknowledged the fact of how difficult it can be to make friends while others rallied around her offering their friendship.

Anelentokozo2 said:

"Why is your journey like mine? It's so hard to make friends, yhoo. Really loved this, thanks for sharing."

Little miss everything wrote:

"You won’t be lonely from now onwards, I’m your new friend. I’ll see you in second year, yeah?"

Tumi added:

"Making friends in uni is so difficult."

ZANNY LINDO said:

"Super proud of you, stranger, I don't why."

Katso commented:

"Congratulations. May God carry you through the journey."

Leo simply said:

"So inspiring."

