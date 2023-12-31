A young woman who recently obtained her second academic qualification at Durban University of Technology aspires to study further

The 25-year-old had to juggle work with her studies and tells Briefly News that she feels empowered after completing her Advanced Diploma

Andiswa Sanelisiwe Khumalo opens up about her aspirations and says that she sees herself as a possible business mogul in the future

One gorgeous, smart young lady who obtained her Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from Durban University of Technology is thrilled about obtaining her second academic qualification.

Andiswa Sanelisiwe Khumalo is a graduate of Durban University of Technology. Image: Andiswa Sanelisiwe Khumalo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Lovely Andiswa Sanelisiwe Khumalo posted about the accolade on LinkedIn and said that her master’s degree was loading.

Briefly News reached out to the determined woman, who shared more about her future aspirations.

Graduate feels empowered

The 25-year-old notes that she feels ecstatic about the wonderful accomplishment, especially because of the arduous road she walked to achieve success:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“After obtaining my qualification, I feel empowered. Although it’s not an easy journey that comes with a lot of challenges and you sometimes feel that you want to give up, it feels bitter-sweet once you get it.”

Andiswa made many sacrifices to graduate and juggles work and her studies. She often had to attend classes after a long day on the grind, which was often draining:

“At times, I would have to study and do my assignments in the wee hours of the morning and would also have to go to work, so time management was quite a challenge for me, but as time went by, I was able to get the hang of it.”

Business admin graduate loves field

Andiswa explains that she has a great passion for her profession, and while people often assume it’s all about admin, there are various paths one could follow:

“At the internship that I am currently in, which is under Business Regulations, we do a lot of Business Inspections and Awareness programs on business in various communities. I, for one, didn’t know that Business Admin could take you to such careers and it has made me love the different avenues that it has led me to and that I am not stuck or categorised in one box.”

The graduate wants to obtain her PhD and has ambitions of growing in a company and being a big shot in a business or even starting one of her own.

Brilliant lady obtains BA in Psychology

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a beautiful young woman is thrilled about obtaining her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

The brilliant lady celebrated her achievement online and posted a stunning picture to commemorate the accomplishment.

Source: Briefly News