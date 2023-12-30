A mother of two kiddies who recently completed her master’s degree at Nelson Mandela University has shared what motivated her to stay the course

The lovely lady took five years to complete her degree and still wants to study further

In a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino shares more about her career and business endeavours

A mother of two beautiful children who recently obtained her Master of Information Technology from Nelson Mandela University is shooting for the stars.

Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino is a parent to two children who recently obtained her master's degree. Image: Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino/Supplied.

Obtaining a degree is never easy, especially when one has to undertake various roles – including being a mom to two young kids.

But Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino manages to do it all. In a follow-up chat with Briefly News, the lovely lady shared what motivated her to continue the fight, despite taking five years to graduate.

Master’s graduate plays many roles

Siyamthanda explains that she’s always been a part-time student. In addition to being a master’s candidate, the hard-working lady also runs a catering business:

“I am currently working as a Quality Assurance Engineer for a big corporate company called NTT DATA and running my catering business called Siya Meals.

“I started Siya meals during the Covid-19 pandemic after I was laid off from my previous job.”

Graduate says motherhood motivated her

While having young kids, a son, and a daughter, while studying was a struggle, Siyamthanda says that her little ones and their future made her work harder:

“Having to be a full-time mom of two affected me positively because the thought of having my kids and family motivated me to work extra hard and put away time in the early hours.

“I would work from 3am to 6am to study before my kids woke up. In the future, I want to complete my PhD and move up the corporate leader in the cybersecurity field.”

