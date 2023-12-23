One Eastern Cape woman shares pride after obtaining her Master of Information Technology degree from Nelson Mandela University

The strong woman is a testament to the power of perseverance and bagged her degree despite juggling motherhood and a full-time job

Briefly News caught up with Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino, who shared how she felt after the academic win

It takes great determination to obtain a degree. Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino dedicated five years to obtaining her Master of Information Technology from Nelson Mandela University.

Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino is a mom who bagged her master's degree. Image: Siyamthanda Mahabeni Tshidino/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young woman opened up about her achievement on LinkedIn, noting that she juggled motherhood and a full-time job with her studies.

Mom bags master’s degree

Briefly News reached out to Siyamthanda, who shared what the fundamental accomplishment meant to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The loving mom is over the moon about her wonderful win, despite taking five years to see it come to fruition:

“I feel good and proud of myself because of my dedication in the face of much adversity.”

Opening up about the biggest obstacle she faced, the aspiring academic noted that being disciplined enough to put specific things on hold was a sacrifice she needed to make:

“Having to put some time off from family time to focus on my research was my biggest challenge but I was inspired to never quit because of my relatives and the drive to inspire the youth in my community. I wanted them to never take education for granted."

Eastern Cape mom has big plans

Siyamthanda has many dreams she wants to see realised and notes that she hopes to take her academic journey a step further:

“In the future, I would love to continue studying and obtain my PhD.”

We at Briefly News cannot wait to see what this iconic mother accomplishes in years to come.

Bloemfontein woman obtains degree in radiography

In a similarly inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady from Bloemfontein is excited about obtaining her qualification in radiography, cum laude after many years of hard work.

The 22-year-old is currently completing her community service in Kimberley and shared with Briefly News her dreams for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News