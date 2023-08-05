An inspiring young lady in Hammanskraal is proud of the progress made on the five-bedroom home she’s building her mother

The 27-year-old posted about the feat on social media and noted that it has taken her around four years to construct the abode

Talking to Briefly News, Kagiso Majatladi laments on how grateful her mom is for the sacrifices she’s made to build the house

A dedicated young daughter from Kanana in Hammanskraal is proud of the wonderful five-bedroom home she is building for her mother.

Kagiso Majatladi is proud of how much progress she has made on a home she is constructing for her loving mom.

Source: Facebook

Kagiso Majatladi posted about the progress made on the nearly-completed abode on social media, explaining that her mother would go from living in a three-roomed shack to residing in the exquisite place.

Briefly News caught up with the 27-year-old, who notes that she didn’t take out any loans to complete the space:

“I started building the house in 2018 when I got a permanent job. Every month, I made sure there was a certain amount from my salary to buy material. It took me more than four years to get where I am today.”

Hard-working lady makes mom proud with lovely, spacious home

Kagiso, who works as a revenue consultant, reflects on how happy her mother is about the gorgeous home that was built for her out of pure love:

“My mom is very grateful for this is big and means a lot to her. My mother means everything to me. She has been through a lot and deserves everything beautiful coming her way. I am here today because of her prayers and support. I am grateful.”

Hammanskraal lady offers advice to others who want to improve their family homes

The 27-year-old offers words of wisdom for anyone who would love to better the lives of their parents:

“I would love to encourage others that it is, indeed, possible to change your home situation. You just have to get out of your comfort zone, be committed, and most importantly, never forget to pray because without God, nothing is possible.”

Source: Briefly News