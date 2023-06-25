A young lady in South Africa proudly showed off her gorgeous home with lovely purple home décor throughout

The sis posted her home images in a popular interactive group and many people who saw the pictures shared their views

Some peeps even jokingly asked if they could come and live with her and could not help but admire the crib

A gorgeous woman shared photos of her home in a highly interactive Facebook group.

Bakhe Gatyeni has a lovely purple home. Image: Bakhe Gatyeni.

The hun’s abode had a clear purple theme emanating throughout and it seemed as though she took great care of her place.

Bakhe Gatyeni posted the snaps on the highly popular and interactive, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ Facebook page and captioned her post:

“First time posting.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Lady with purple home décor wows peeps

Bakhe had many people impressed with her home décor and purple interior theme throughout the place.

Here are some of the comments peeps left on her post:

Xihlamariso XiXi Mokoena Nkuna said:

“I can't see any mistakes or corrections, hey. Your furniture caught my attention. I had to zoom in and out. Beautiful, my sister. So inspiring.”

Beronique Oormeyer Kekana joked:

“Can I come stay with you?”

Joseph Dee wrote:

“Beautiful home, Bakhe! Love it. Well done. What's the colour of your wall, please?”

Thabisa Mnyaka shared:

“This is Beautiful. Neat. I am loving this.”

Andiswa Tyeku left her the sweetest comment:

“Love this! Your table and chairs look amazing.”

Khothatso Conrad KC Makena commented:

"Nice and clean. Mind turning your bed to the left? Then that side table can be on the right side.put the mat on the left side as well. You will have space and sunlight."

Mother of 1 shows off keys and stunning home, over 120 netizens wish her well for achievement

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a mommy who impressed people after she posted photos of her new home on social media, with her pics wowing many.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment.

Her Facebook post received over 120 comments, with netizens congratulating the proud mother on her accomplishment.

