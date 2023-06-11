A beautiful young lady’s neat one-roomed place has gotten a ton of kind reactions from people on social media

The sis shared pictures of her space on an interactive Facebook group where people offer each other advice on home decor

Many netizens left her kind reactions on the post, with others making useful recommendations she could follow for safety improvements

A hard-working and beautiful young lady has shared photos of her rented home on social media.

Blessed BuhLeh Skhosana takes pride in her home. Image: Blessed BuhLeh Skhosana.

Source: Facebook

The clean, well-kept space inspired many people, who were eager to comment on the post, shared on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ Facebook group.

Blessed BuhLeh Skhosana captioned her post:

“My renting place.”

Here is a picture from the post:

People inspired by woman’s one-roomed place

Many Facebook users reacted to Blessed’s post.

Here are some top reactions:

Lebohang Lebatla Leroy asked:

“Where did you get the cupboard?”

Mimi Mashy advised her:

“Put the microwave where the stove is at. Then move the stove to where the kettle is so cooking can be easy for you and still look neat.”

Mmatjie Lucy noted:

“Take the blanket and put it at the back of the continental pillows.”

Lungile Ntshalintshali reacted:

“I would remove the microwave on top of the fridge and place it on the cupboard next to the stove. And remove that hanging electric cable. I would shift the fridge far left away from the stove."

Nolubabalo Nobreeze Manzi Msombotiya shared:

“Love this!”

Brenda Tserenga reacted:

“Amazing, but don't put the stove next to the fridge, it’s dangerous.”

Source: Briefly News