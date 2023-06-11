A creative lady with a stylish bedroom got many people talking, with the neutral colours within the space wowing many

The lady’s room looked cosy for winter, with every item placed neatly where it belonged

Many people reacted to how her place looked, with some leaving kind remarks and others offering improvement tips

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One pretty lady got people talking after she posted snaps of her bedroom with a prevailing white and grey theme on social media.

Lihle Ngubane's white bedding looked lovely. Image: Lihle Ngubane.

Source: Facebook

The pretty space was neat and looked incredibly cosy for the colder months, when people are likely to spend more time indoors under the covers.

Facebook user, Lihle Ngubane, shared the pictures on the highly interactive Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’.

Her post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Second time posting. I love white, and this is my bedroom.”

Lady with pretty white bedroom gets people talking

The young hun received many compliments because of how pretty her bedroom looked.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

Missp Leano asked:

“Amazing. Where did you buy your bedding?”

Mabel Ugwu inquired out of interest:

“How much is all this?”

Tk Tjauke shared:

“Nice one. I am also a fan of white linen. However, why did you use the duvet inner as a duvet cover, my lady?”

Legborsi Victory commented:

“Wow, I love white too. I can't wait to have my set exactly like this.”

Moipone Ponza Thubaki reacted:

“Absolutely amazing, but my bed would not survive a week with my two-year-old daughter around.”

Proud mom shows off keys to lovely looking home

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a mommy who impressed people after she posted photos of her new home on social media, with her pics wowing many.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment.

Her Facebook post received over 120 comments, with netizens congratulating the proud mother on her accomplishment. It’s wonderful to see women doing the most and achieving all of their dreams. She is a true inspiration to many young ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News