A couple shared their lovely new home on TikTok and netizens are in love with their level-up

In the post, the proud homeowner stands by, ready to enter the house. A look of sheer joy flashes his face in a contagious smile

He received a warm reception from people who wished him all the best, with some users welcoming him to the neighbourhood

A TikTok video was all about couple goals when a young man posted that he and his partner bought a beautiful new house, to much applause from netizens.

TikTokkers were enamoured with their efforts and rightly gave them their flowers for such a big achievement.

Young couple celebrates new home, netizens loving achievement

Raymondneo4’s TikTok post was a slideshow which took the viewers through their brief journey of joy.

The accompanying caption read:

“Look at us buying a house and sh*t! God did. Our new space. Kwa peace of mind.”

The first snap shows Raymondneo4 standing outside of the front door with a key in his hand with a huge smile on his face.

In the second pic, he opens the door, and the third photo shows two cars parked outside of the showing.

This picture revealed that the house forms part of a newly developed area with similarly beautiful houses surrounding it.

The fourth pic shows Raymondneo4 opening the door and entering his fabulous new crib.

The fifth picture in the slideshow is captioned:

“Look at us buying a house and sh*t. God did. My babe and I.”

One of the cars’ boots is opened, revealing a few boxes of tiles.

The final picture shows the golden sunset striking the house and two men entering the house, with a third standing outside.

Commenters welcomed the young couple to the neighbourhood, with some giving them props for achieving a home at a young age.

Tiktokkers give props to couple goals

Noxolo Lungelo Luh congratulated them. She added:

“Your mother would be so proud.”

Kamohelo Ntabele praised the Almighty. She said:

“God is good.”

MusaSweety applauded their efforts. She commented:

“Usebenzile shem, well done. Keep doing great things.”

Nghamula Tony expressed how the post encouraged him. He praised them:

“Big ups bro. This motivates me.”

Buhle blondy gave Raymondneo4 his flowers. He remarked:

“I’m proud seeing a gee making it. It makes me happy.”

Dimakatso Maria Keka did not hesitate to show her neighbourly spirit. She chipped in:

“We’re coming to visit. We’re next door.”

ZiphoraMat also offered God the glory. She declared:

“Congratulations. I tap this grace.”

Bloemfontein homeowner thanks God for new crib

