A video that showed two couples and their families celebrating a traditional wedding took a surprising turn as the house was consumed by a fire

Mzansi is at a loss for words and suspects that someone may have had a hand in the fire

Some even compared the scene to a south african Netflix series where the house also burned down

A day that started off with everyone happy left everyone miserable as the house caught fire, destroying much of the building. Image: sims x

A day of celebration turned into a fiery nightmare as a house went up in flames on the night of a traditional wedding.

sims____x'sTikTok video of the fire begins with the ceremony of a couple celebrating a traditional wedding.

The first part is captioned:

"How it started."

Fire at wedding consumes the house, leaves Mzansi hurt

It shows a man clad in a suit and a woman dressed in a traditional dress.

The first few frames show the happy couple going down the stairs.

The next half of the video is captioned:

"How it ended."

It shows the same house now engulfed in flames.

A few seconds later, the following frame shows sections of the house completely burned down.

The caption accompanying the video reads:

"10 past 4 to be exact. We have a GoFundMe on Instagram. Please check the link on my bio."

Watch the video here:

sims_____x posted another video of the same house fire.

The second video is captioned:

"This is what happened at home because we live in a country that cannot supply electricity."

This video shows residents fighting the fire with buckets of water and hosepipes while the fire rages on with smoke rising into the night sky, consuming multiple rooms.

The second half of the video shows firefighters on the scene battling to contain the fire, with the caption:

"Wish these guys arrived earlier."

Watch the second video here:

When asked by Netizens if anyone was injured, Sims____x informed them that the family managed to get out in time and that fortunately no lives were lost.

It's not clear what started the fire.

Netizens believe third force was at play, pray for family

TikTokkers were horrified at the fire and prayed that no lives were lost.

Others thought it was a scene from a TV show.

MaDuma commented that she hoped everyone was okay. She said:

"I wasn't expecting that. Part of me thought maybe someone was going to fall on the stairs."

Thabdeka Kunene likened the video to a scene in the Netflix series, How to Ruin Christmas. Anelisa Zondi agreed:

"Was literally watching it on Monday. That was my first thought."

Ntando prayed that they are able to recover from this loss. She said:

"I pray you guys get help and God grant ya the strength and ability to regain everything y'all lost."

Other commentators suspected that the fire may have been caused by someone meaning harm or even through vutha.

Vutha is a mysterious fire concocted by a sangoma intended to harm someone's belongings or even kill them.

Bahle prayed that the house was covered.

"I really hope the hose is insured and it wasn't foul play."

Msgrycee also supported the opinion of an external force:

"Khona into e off."

Miss T Zulu pointed out that the video took an unexpected turn.

"I did not see that coming."

Makhumz expected African fire:

“Namithumele ngo vutha.”

Limpopo farm set alight by suspected vigilante group

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that a farm in Limpopo was allegedly torched by an angry mob.

Police reported that vigilantes went on a rampage after a businesswoman and her relatives were suspected of kidnapping and murdering Funky Hlongwane, a local man who was accused of stealing livestock.

Police said that Hlongwane and his friend were viciously beaten before the friend was released. Police were unable to save Hlongwane, who died from his injuries.

Source: Briefly News