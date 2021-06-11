A beautiful young South African woman recently headed online to share a post asking for her fellow South African people to kindly support her blanket washing business

Her heartwarming and inspirational post includes some snaps of her demonstrating how she washes the blankets by stomping on them the traditional African way

The post received many comments from South Africans who loved to see how she was taking some time to make money for herself regardless of how taxing the work is

These days finding a job is as hard as winning the lotto. This is why watching a determined young woman make something of herself despite life's difficulties is as refreshing as getting water after being stuck in a desert for days on end.

Innovation at its best

In a truly inspirational Facebook post, Smangele Ndlunkulu Ngema asked people to kindly support her blanket washing business. Snaps of her hard at work show that she stomps the blankets clean using only her feet - the true African way.

This woman washes blankets to put food in her mouth. Images: Smangele Ngema

A true hustler

The hustle: When you get time drop your blankets and laundry. 1 blanket -R90, two blankets R160, and a basket of your dirty laundry R200. N.B: I don't do house calls.

A well received post

The post was warmly received by her friends and followers who promised to support the honest hustle. Many of the lauded her for being the change that she wants to see in her own life:

Sphae Sebata

"This is beautiful girl May God bring you many customers"

Job Hlomo said:

"Great job go girl"

Nozinhle Phadu said:

"Keep up the good work!"

Isaac Mogotsi said:

"I love the idea mma..you are a diamond by yourself wow"

More hardworking Mzansi ladies

