- A 28-year-old Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Ajayi, has graduated from North West University with a PhD

- The lady said that she overcame many low moments to achieve her dream, revealing many did not know she was abroad studying

- People were wowed that she achieved such a big feat at such young age as they sent her congratulatory messages

A Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Ajayi, has celebrated bagging a doctorate degree at the young age of 28 after more than three years in school.

Now a doctor in corporate communications, the lady revealed that many years ago, she never thought a time like the one she is in would come.

The lady said that people thought she was on vacation in South Africa. Photo source: LinkedIn/Oyindamola Ajayi

People did not know I was in South Africa for my PhD

Sharing her story on her LinkedIn page, Oyindamola said there was a time she lied to people that she was only vacationing in South Africa.

The 28-year-old old lady disclosed she had to say that so she would not have much to explain if she caved in and decided to quit the programme altogether.

A part of her post read:

“I remember lying to people that I was in South Africa for vacation anytime they asked why I was out of the country. Because the first year was so tough, I didn’t want to have to explain to many people just in case I gave into the pressure and decided to quit.”

The North West University graduate revealed that the journey was a time of self-discovery after battled bouts of low moments.

At such a young age?

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Anthony Onyiaodke said:

"Congratulations."

Chris Echikwu said:

"Great job."

Destiny Aghimien said:

"@28? Wow. Congratulations."

Obiauju Ugwumba said:

"Congratulations dearie."

Chucks-Moses Okelu said:

"Great job. Congratulations."

Another proud graduate

Briefly News also reported Nkosinathi Emmanuel Monamodi recently shared with Varsity World how he pushed past a number of obstacles so that he could finally obtain his PhD in Economic And Management Sciences.

"I remember living on allowance of R1 000 per month for a year, where R600 was for the rent at Motlhabeng Village, and used the remaining R400 for living expenses. I don’t know how did I managed to survive, but God had my back."

He then details how he had underperformed badly, which led to him feeling very discouraged. He still moved forward despite the fact that he would now have to do an extra year not having secured funds.

Source: Briefly.co.za