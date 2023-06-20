A Limpopo farm was burnt down by a group of angry villagers after the owners allegedly killed a man suspected of stealing goats

The deceased was abducted with a friend and they were severely assaulted after being tied up by the farm owner and her family

Farm murders are a common South African ill, especially in the Limpopo province, and netizens are debating the crime online

A Limpopo woman's house was set on fire after she and her family were accused of kidnapping and killing a local man for allegedly stealing goats.

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A group of suspected vigilantes is wanted by the Limpopo police in connection with burning an Elandskraal farm in Morarela village on Sunday 18 June.

The suspects are said to have gone on a rampage after they suspected a Limpopo businesswoman, her son and two relatives of abducting and killing a local man. The deceased who is identified as 35-year-old Funky Hlongwane was accused of stealing goats from the family.

Family punishes goat theft suspects with a severe beating

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told News24 that Hlogwane and his teacher friend were allegedly tied up and beaten up severely. The teacher was later released and alerted the police about the kidnapping.

The responding police found Funky unable to walk and was rushed to the local hospital where he later died from the injuries

"The four were arrested on the spot and charged with murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm."

Enraged Morarela community members retaliate with fire

Ledwaba says members of the Morarela village resorted to setting the farm buildings alight at around 5pm on Sunday, 18 June:

"Police were summoned to the scene and members of the community, upon noticing the police, then fled the scene. A manhunt for the suspects was immediately activated."

The costs totalling the burning of the farm fence, gate, house and vehicle are unknown.

Bulletin says the murder-accused family members are set to appear at Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Farm murders are not uncommon in South Africa, especially in Limpopo

