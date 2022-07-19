The two men who murdered seven people in Kestell in the Free State had their first court appearance on Monday

The National Prosecuting Authority told the Kestell Magistrate's Court that it expects a speedy trial because the accused plan to plead guilty

South Africans are angered by the senseless killings and some want the death penalty to be reinstated in the country

KESTELL - The two men who were accused of murdering seven people on a farm in Kestell in the Free State province are said to have confessed to the killing.

Kamohelo Motankisi and Lerato Selepe are said to have confessed to killing seven people on a farm in Kestell, Free State. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

On Monday, 18 July, the Kestell Magistrate's Court heard that 34-year-old Kamohelo Motankisi and 22-year-old Lerato Selepe also pointed out elements of the crime to the police following their arrest.

According to News24, the National Prosecuting Authority told the court that it wants the case to be wrapped up as quickly as possible since the accused, Motankisi and Selepe, plan to plead guilty.

They are faced with 12 charges, which include murder, sexual assault, robbery, housebreaking and the unlawful possession of a firearm. When some of the charges were read out in court, Motanskisi is said to have wept while his head was lowered down.

The accused told the court that they would like to apply for bail but are awaiting legal representation before doing so. They have both applied for Legal Aid services. Magistrate Thea Bekker said their previous convictions should not be made public until they have legal representation.

According to TimesLIVE, Montankisi and Selepe brutally murdered farmer Alheit Smit, Sesi Binta Smit and their son, Rhudie Smit. They also killed five female farmworkers: Nokufa Portia Monareng, Lerato Julia Moloi, Mothoduwa Paulina Moloi, Nomasonto Christina Zulu and Nomasontsha Topsy Maduna.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the murders:

@Mvmokwebo said:

"Death penalty material. They have confessed."

@KlaasGcino said:

"All the suspects arrested in all the mass killings so far in Alexandra, Katlehong, and Kestell in Free State are all South Africans. This clearly shows that we cant blame foreigners for all the crime that is happening in RSA. Its time we take responsibility and unite to fight crime."

@RooikopR said:

"Condolences to the family. Do you think the tears mentioned in the article are because they are caught or remorseful? Why would you be remorseful so after the fact? Also 22. Still a child."

@jenny_katz said:

"Asking for bail?"

@samvusimasango said:

"Is the justice system capable of being harsh? Because here we need harsh punishment!"

@PhuthuTm said:

"‍Confessing to killing innocent people!! Jailing them is not enough."

